Logistea AB: Logistea published interim report for the first quarter 2025

Summary Quarter January - March 2025

• Income increased by 123 per cent and amounted to SEK 248 million (111). Income in fixed currency amounted to SEK 251 million (111).

• Net operating income increased by 177 per cent to SEK 216 million (78). Net operating income in fixed currency amounted to SEK 219 million (78).

• Profit from property management amounted to SEK 115 million (35). Profit from property management per share increased by 54 per cent and amounted to 0.25 SEK (0.16).

• Profit before tax amounted to SEK 189 million (180), were changes in the value of properties affected profit by SEK 47 million (121).

• Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital increased by 172 per cent and amounted to SEK 125 million (46).

• Earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.33 (0.66).

• Net asset value per share increased to SEK 15.4 (15.3).

• Property value amounted to SEK 13,545 million (13,221), affected by FX rates of SEK -203 million (0).

• On 10 March, Logistea closed the Nyköping Automobilen 1 property transaction, with an agreed property value of SEK 450 million. The property has a leasable area of 44,900 sq.m., is fully let and has an annual rental income of SEK 43.9 million.

• During the quarter, two properties in Malmö and one property in Stavanger were also acquired, with both transactions closed in April. The properties have underlying property values of SEK 150 million and NOK 480 million respectively and have annual rental income of SEK 14.3 million and NOK 36.2 million respectively.

"We have kicked off 2025 with activity in both the transaction market and the capital market. Income from property management per share continues to increase and is up 54% from the comparison period and 32% on a recent 12-month basis. If we include completed acquisitions year to date, we have increased the same measure by as much as 10%. The key figures are still solid and with an uncertain operating environment, it feels stable to present an occupancy rate of 97.1% and an average remaining maturity of our leases of 9.3 years", says CEO Niklas Zuckerman.

