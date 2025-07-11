Logistea AB: Logistea published interim report for the second quarter 2025

Summary Period January - June 2025

• Income increased by 131 per cent and amounted to SEK 511 million (221). Revenue in fixed currency amounted to SEK 516 million (221).

• Net operating income increased by 174 per cent to SEK 456 million (166). Net operating income in fixed currency amounted to SEK 461 million (166).

• Profit from property management amounted to SEK 246 million (67). Profit from property management per share increased by 70 per cent to SEK 0.51 (0.30).

• Profit before tax amounted to SEK 505 million (202), with changes in the value of properties impacting earnings by SEK 312 million (121).

• Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital increased by 194 per cent and amounted to SEK 212 million (72).

• Earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.83 (0.71).

• Net asset value per share increased to SEK 16.0 (15.3).

• The property value amounted to SEK 15,203 million (6,259), impacted by currency fluctuations of SEK -161 million (0).

• During the period, six properties with an underlying value of SEK 1,748 million have been acquired.

Summary Quarter April - June 2025

• Income increased by 139 per cent and amounted to SEK 263 million (110). Income in fixed currency amounted to SEK 265 million (110).

• Net operating income increased by 174 per cent to SEK 240 million (88). Net operating income in fixed currency amounted to SEK 243 million (88).

• Profit from property management amounted to SEK 131 million (32). Profit from property management per share increased by 93 per cent to SEK 0.27 (0.14).

• Profit before tax amounted to SEK 316 million (22), where changes in the value of properties affected earnings by SEK 265 million (0).

• Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital increased by 238 per cent and amounted to SEK 87 million (26).

• Earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.51 (0.07).

• During the quarter, five properties were acquired with an underlying property value of approximately SEK 1,298 million.

• In June, Logistea issued 36 million B-shares in a directed share issue raising proceeds of around SEK 500 million before issuance costs.

Events after balance sheet day

On July 11, Logistea announced the acquisition of the properties Ulricehamn Rönnebacken 1 and Tranemo Ömmestorp 1:27 with an underlying property value of SEK 226 million. The properties are fully leased to AP&T, which in connection with the transaction has signed fully indexed triple net leases with a parent company guarantee, with a lease term of 15 years. The total rental income for both properties amounts to approximately SEK 18.6 million. Closing is expected to take place on 1 September 2025.

During this year, we have successfully acquired properties worth approximately SEK 2 billion, which has resulted in our total property value now exceeding SEK 15 billion. These acquisitions have contributed to the income in our earnings capacity now exceeded SEK 1 billion and our profit from property management per share increased to SEK 1.12. After the recent share issue in June, we are strong and ready for continued profitable expansion, says CEO Niklas Zuckerman.

