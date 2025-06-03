Logistea AB: Logistea acquires fully let property in Hämeenlinna, Finland, with an underlying property value of EUR 25 million

Logistea AB (publ) has entered into an agreement to acquire the property with property ID 109-22-56-5, located at Länsiportintie 15, Hämeenlinna, Finland. The property has an agreed underlying property value of EUR 25 million. Faerch Finland Oy leases the entire property, which has a total lettable area of 21,276 square meters. The annual rental income amounts to approximately EUR 2.05 million, and the lease has a remaining term of approximately 10 years.

Logistea is expanding its property portfolio and has signed an agreement to acquire the light industrial property with property ID 109-22-56-5 in Hämeenlinna, Finland, by acquiring the shares in the property-owning company Kiinteistö Oy Hämeenlinnan Länsiportintie 15. The asset is a modern and flexible light industrial asset built in 2012, has a ceiling height of 10-12 meters and a strong location adjacent to the highway in between Helsinki and Tampere. The closing is expected to take place on 12 June 2025.

The property has a total lettable area of 21,726 square meters and is fully let to the financially strong tenant Faerch Finland Oy, a fully owned subsidiary to Faerch A/S which is a leading provider of sustainable, circular food packaging solutions. The lease has a remaining term of approximately 10 years, with an annual rental income of EUR 2.05 million (excluding rental supplements and property tax). The tenant is responsible for all operating expenses.

Approximately 85 percent of the space is used as manufacturing and warehouse, while the remaining areas consist of office and common areas. Faerch A/S, owned by A.P. Möller Group and Færch Foundation, had a revenue of EUR 1.2 billion in 2024 and employes some 5,600 people. The property is built for the tenant, supplies the Finnish market with sustainable food packaging and is Faerch's only production site in Finland.

"This acquisition strengthens and expands our Finnish portfolio significantly with a modern light industrial asset with a long lease term and a financially strong tenant. The property adds quality, lease duration and a strong cash flow to our growing portfolio. During 2025, we have acquired properties in Sweden, Norway and now Finland and we continue to see attractive investment opportunities across the Nordics" says Anders Nordvall, Deputy CEO and CIO at Logistea.

The transaction is financed with bank loans and available funds.

