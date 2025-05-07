Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2025) - Comprehensive Healthcare Solutions Inc. (TSXV: CHS) ("CHS" or the "Company") announces that it will consolidate (the "Consolidation") its common shares on the basis of twenty (20) pre-Consolidation shares for one (1) post-Consolidation share.

The Company expects that the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") will issue a bulletin in short order, confirming that the Company's common shares will then commence trading on a post-Consolidation basis effective on or about the opening of trading on Monday, May 12, 2025. There will be no change to the Company's name or trading symbol. The new CUSIP/ISIN number for the post-Consolidation shares is 204 663 207 / CA204 663 2071.

No fractional common shares will be issued, and fractions of less than one-half of a share will be cancelled, and fractions of at least one-half of a share will be converted to a whole common share. Outstanding options, warrants and other rights to acquire common shares will likewise be adjusted for the Consolidation.

The Company currently has 248,023,502 common shares outstanding, and immediately following the Consolidation expects to have, subject to rounding adjustments, approximately 12,401,175 common shares outstanding of which none are subject to escrow. Shareholders holding uncertificated shares (such as BEO, NCI and DRS positions) will have their holdings adjusted electronically by the Company's transfer agent and need not take any further action to exchange their pre-Consolidation shares for post-Consolidation shares.

The Company expects that the Consolidation will provide the Company with increased flexibility in structuring and completing financings and potential business transactions. Shareholder approval for the Consolidation was received at the Company's Annual and General Meeting of Shareholders, held on February 18, 2025 and adjourned to February 25, 2025.

About Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc.

Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc. is a corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of Alberta and is the parent company of Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc. (Delaware). The Company is a vertically integrated software as a services (SaaS) company focused on digitizing healthcare with Healthcare Benefits Administration solutions, providing reliable and high-volume transaction-capable systems. The Company's state-of-the-art Novus 360 Healthcare Welfare and Benefits Administration(HWBA) SaaS platform is used by clients for all aspects of healthcare benefits administration (including self-funded employers, providers, and labor unions), providing healthcare administrative software and technology-enabled services.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

The press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "budget", "believe", "project", "estimate", "expect", "scheduled", "forecast", "strategy", "future", "likely", "may", "to be", "could", "would", "should", "will" and similar references to future periods or the negative or comparable terminology, as well as terms usually used in the future and conditional. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as of the date they are provided. However, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors.

Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors that could cause the Company's actual results and financial conditions to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important risk factors that could cause actual results and financial conditions to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, include among others: general economic, market and business conditions in Canada and globally; market volatility; unforeseen delays in timelines for any of the transactions or events described in this press release; and the risk of regulatory changes that may impact the business of the Company. All forward-looking information is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events, or developments, except as required by law.

