JLT Mobile Computers AB (publ) publishes interim report for January-March 2025

Växjö, Sweden, 7th May 2025 * * * JLT Mobile Computers, a leading supplier of rugged computers for demanding environments, publishes its interim report for the period January-March 2025 today.

Summary of key figures

Order intake 59.7 MSEK (33.7)

Net sales 36.0 MSEK (37.7)

Operating profit 0.9 MSEK (0.8)

Profit after taxes 0.7 MSEK (0.5)

Cashflow +2.0 MSEK (-1.7)





In short

After a period of low demand in our target markets, we observed a recovery in the first quarter of the year. The cost-cutting measures implemented in 2024 have also started to yield results, and JLT reports an operating profit of MSEK 0.9 (0.8) after three previous quarters with a loss.

During the quarter, JLT secured several major deals, including an order form a leading US food producer worth MSEK 22 plus service agreements, which contributed to a high order intake.

In total, the order intake amounted to MSEK 60, compared to MSEK 34 in the same period last year.

More than two-thirds of the quarter's sales were made to US customers in USD. During the quarter the weaker USD had a negative impact on the gross margin, which ended at 38% (44)

JLT continues to free up capital by reducing inventory, which at the end of the quarter amounted to MSEK 33, a decrease of MSEK 7.4 from the same period las year and MSEK 4.9 from the beginning of the year.

Cashflow was positive and amounted to MSEK 2.0 (-1.7)

The full interim report is attached to this press release and available for download at the company's website,jltmobile.com. Additional financial information is available online on JLT's investor pages.

This information is information that JLT Mobile Computers AB (pub) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 1:00 pm CET on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

Reader Enquiries



JLT Mobile Computers Group Certified Adviser Per Holmberg, CEO Eminova Fondkommission AB Tel.: +46 70 361 3934 Tel.: +46 08 684 211 10 per.holmberg@jltmobile.com (mailto:per.holmberg@jltmobile.com)

www.jltmobile.com (https://jltmobile.com/sv/?utm_campaign=press_release_se__pd&utm_medium=pr&utm_source=Paid) adviser@eminova.se (mailto:Adviser@eminova.se)

www.eminova.se (https://www.eminova.se)

About JLT Mobile Computers

JLT Mobile Computers is a leading supplier of rugged mobile computing devices and solutions for demanding environments. 30 years of development and manufacturing experience have enabled JLT to set the standard in rugged computing, combining outstanding product quality with expert service, support and solutions to ensure trouble-free business operations for customers in warehousing, transportation, manufacturing, mining, ports and agriculture. JLT operates globally from offices in Sweden, France, and the US, complemented by an extensive network of sales partners in local markets. The company was founded in 1994, and the share has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market stock exchange since 2002 under the symbol JLT. Eminova Fondkommission AB acts as Certified Adviser. Learn more at jltmobile.com.

Attachment