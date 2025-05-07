WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, industrial technology firm Kennametal Inc. (KMT) raised its adjusted earnings for the full-year 2025, while narrowing annual sales outlook range.For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $1.30 to $1.45 per share on sales between $1.97 billion and $1.99 billion.Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $1.05 to $1.30 per share on sales between $1.95 billion and $2.0 billion.On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $1.13 per share on sales of $1.97 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.Kennametal also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share, payable on May 27, 2025 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 13, 2025.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX