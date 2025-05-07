WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The New York Times Co., (NYT) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $49.55 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $40.42 million, or $0.24 per share, last year.Excluding items, The New York Times Co., reported adjusted earnings of $0.41 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.34 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 7.1% to $635.91 million from $594.02 million last year.The New York Times Co., earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $49.55 Mln. vs. $40.42 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.30 vs. $0.24 last year. -Revenue: $635.91 Mln vs. $594.02 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX