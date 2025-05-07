WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) provided its adjusted earnings and organic sales growth guidance for the third quarter. The company also raised its outlook for the full-year 2025.For the third quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of about $0.97 to $1.00 per share on organic revenue growth in the mid-single digits.On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $1.01 per share on a revenue decline of 14.85 percent to $5.96 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings of about $3.60 per share on organic sales growth in the mid-single digits.Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $3.50 to $3.60 per share on organic sales growth in the mid-single digits.The Street is looking for earnings of $3.56 per share on a revenue decline of 14.75 percent to $23.37 billion for the year.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX