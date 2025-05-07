Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2025) - Magma Silver Corp. (TSXV: MGMA) (FSE: BC2) (WKN: A3DEJG) ("Magma" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Townsend to its Board of Directors effective May 7, 2025.

Michael Townsend has extensive experience in corporate finance spanning over 25 years. Mr. Townsend is one of the founding partners of Altus Capital Partners, a boutique investment bank based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Altus has been involved in raising over $180 million in equity financings over the past 5 years.

The Company announced the resignation of Joe Sandberg as a director effective May 7, 2025.

Stephen Barley, Executive Chairman and Interim CEO of Magma, stated: "We are excited to announce the appointment of Michael Townsend. Mr. Townsend has a strong corporate finance background, knowledge of the capital markets, and success in raising capital. We wish to thank Joe Sandberg for his years of service and contribution to the board of directors and wish him well on his retirement."

Stock Options

Further to the news release dated May 6, 2025, the Company also announces an increase in the stock option grant from 1,000,000 options to 1,500,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to certain directors, officers, consultants, and employees pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan. The Options exercise price has been amended from $0.155 to $0.16 and are exercisable for a period of five years.

About Magma Silver Corp.

Magma Silver Corp. is a natural resource company with a focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal mining exploration projects. The Company's primary focus will be on exploring and developing the advanced Niñobamba silver gold project in the mining supportive country of Peru.

