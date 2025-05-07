WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, semiconductor maker Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) said it expects revenues for the second quarter in a range of $740 million to $780 million.On average, analysts polled expect the company to report revenue of $747.83 million for the quarter.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX