WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $55.3 million, or $1.14 per share. This compares with $66.1 million, or $1.37 per share, last year.Excluding items, Jones Lang Lasalle reported adjusted earnings of $111.6 million or $2.31 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.18 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 12.1% to $5.746 billion from $5.124 billion last year.Jones Lang Lasalle earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $55.3 Mln. vs. $66.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.14 vs. $1.37 last year. -Revenue: $5.746 Bln vs. $5.124 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX