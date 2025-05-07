WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) raised its earnings and adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2025, while maintaining sales outlook.For fiscal 2025, the company now projects earnings of $8.23 to $9.23 per share and adjusted earnings of $9.20 to $10.20 per share on sales of about $8.1 percent, with organic sales between a decline of 4 percent and growth of 2 percent.Previously, the company expected earnings in a range of $7.85 to $8.85 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $8.60 to $9.80 per share on sales of about $8.1 percent, with organic sales between a decline of 4 percent and growth of 2 percent.On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $9.21 per share on revenue decline of 2.67 percent to $8.04 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company said it intends to offset existing and any additional tariff cost through a combination of pricing and supply chain actions.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX