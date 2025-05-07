WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BGC Group, Inc. (BGC) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $55.16 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $49.21 million, or $0.10 per share, last year.Excluding items, BGC Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $142.98 million or $0.29 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.28 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 14.8% to $664.24 million from $578.61 million last year.BGC Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $55.16 Mln. vs. $49.21 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.11 vs. $0.10 last year. -Revenue: $664.24 Mln vs. $578.61 Mln last year.: Next quarter revenue guidance: $715 - $765 MlnCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX