WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Geron Corp. (GERN) posted a first quarter net loss of $19.8 million, or $0.03 per share, compared to a loss of $55.4 million, or $0.09 per share, prior year. Total net revenue was $39.6 million, compared to $0.3 million, previous year. Total product revenue, net for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was $39.4 million.As of March 31, 2025, Geron had approximately $457.5 million in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities. The company believes that existing cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, together with anticipated net revenues from U.S. sales of RYTELO, will be sufficient to fund projected operating requirements for the foreseeable future.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX