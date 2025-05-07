Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 07.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warren Buffetts Vermächtnis: Kohle, Gold und der Aufstieg von…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 938282 | ISIN: FR0004050250 | Ticker-Symbol: NE9
Frankfurt
07.05.25 | 08:09
47,850 Euro
+1,48 % +0,700
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEURONES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEURONES SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
48,20049,30018:38
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.05.2025 17:46 Uhr
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NEURONES: 3.9% increase in organic growth in the 1st quarter of 2025

Finanznachrichten News

PRESS INFORMATION
Heading: 1st quarter revenues 2025 Nanterre, May 7, 2025 (after trading)

3.9% increase in organic growth in the 1st quarter of 2025

(in millions of euros)Q1 2024Q1 2025Growthof which organic
Revenues204.9214.1+ 4.5%+ 3.9%

Achievements

Driven by its cloud, digital and data activities, the Group's organic growth increased by 3.9% over the first three months of the year.

Operating profit (*) totaled 8.2% of revenues. The increase in taxation (the fixed social security charge on bonus shares rose from 20% to 30%) represented an expense of one million euros, entirely entered into the books at the start of the year (i.e. 0.5% of 1st quarter revenues).

Compared to the 2024 Universal Registration Document (www.neurones.net - Investors), the financial position has not changed significantly.

Outlook

Taking into account limited visibility, NEURONES' forecasts for the full financial year 2025 are as follows:

  • revenues between €840 and €850 million,
  • operating profit between 8.5% and 9% of revenues.

These forecasts may be adjusted when the Group publishes its revenues for the first half of the year.

(*) not audited and after inclusion of 1.2% of expenses related to bonus shares.

About NEURONES
With 7,250 experts, and ranking among the French leaders in management consulting and digital services, NEURONES helps large companies and organizations make their transition to a digital and sustainable economy, implement their digital projects, transform their IT infrastructures and adopt new uses.

Euronext Paris

Press Relations:
O'Connection
Julia Philippe-Brutin
Tel.: +33 (0)6 03 63 06 03

jpbrutin@oconnection.fr (mailto:jpbrutin@oconnection.fr)

NEURONES
Matthieu Vautier
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
rp@neurones.net (mailto:rp@neurones.net)		Investor Relations:
NEURONES
Paul-César Bonnel
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
investisseurs@neurones.net (mailto:investisseurs@neurones.net)

Attachment

  • neurones-first-quarter-2025-revenues (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/631fc935-7f6b-4968-b526-0d1c8d0afa95)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.