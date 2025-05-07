W5 Solutions AB: Announcement from the annual general meeting of W5 Solutions AB (publ)

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of W5 Solutions AB (publ) ("the Company") was held today, 7 May 2025, during which the shareholders made the following decisions.

Approval of financial statements

The AGM approved the income statement and balance sheet for both the Company and the Group.

Appropriation of profits

The AGM resolved that no dividend will be paid and that the retained earnings, including the share premium and the profit for the year, will be carried forward.

Discharge from liability

The board members and the CEO were granted discharge from liability for the financial year 2024.

Election of board and auditor; fees

Board fees were set at SEK 350,000 for the Chair and SEK 200,000 each for non-employee board members. Committee fees were set at SEK 100,000 for the Chair and SEK 50,000 for other members. Auditor's fees will be paid as invoiced.



The AGM re-elected Jonas Rydin, Ulf Hjalmarsson, Erik Heilborn, and Anders Silwer, and elected Anna Söderblom as a new board member. Jonas Rydin was appointed Chair.



Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB (PwC) was elected as the new auditor, with Andreas Skogh as the principal auditor.

Resolution on long-term incentive program

The AGM resolved to adopt a long-term incentive program for 2025-2028 for six senior executives, including the CEO. The program includes a maximum of 180,000 stock options issued to the Company and sold at market value to participants. Each option entitles the holder to subscribe for one share in summer 2028 at 150% of the average share price in spring 2025. Potential dilution is estimated at approximately 1.1%, or up to 2.1% including a previous share savings program.

Options are priced using the Black & Scholes model, incur no social charges, and require a right-of-first-refusal agreement.

Authorization for new share issues

The AGM authorized the board, until the next AGM, to resolve on new issues of shares, warrants, and/or convertibles, with or without preferential rights for shareholders, corresponding to a maximum of 10% of the Company's total outstanding shares as of the AGM date. The purpose is to enable efficient financing of acquisitions, investments, and to strengthen financial flexibility.

About W5 Solutions

W5 Solutions' vision is to become the leading global provider of sustainable defence technology. The company develops and delivers cutting-edge solutions that strengthen both its own forces and those of its allies. Their solutions in Training, Power, and Integration are designed with a focus on sustainability and innovation, making them a reliable partner for defence and security agencies worldwide

Founded in 2018, with a heritage dating back to 1940, W5 Solutions is headquartered in Stockholm.

Learn more at www.w5solutions.com.

The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm. Carnegie Investment Bank AB is the company's Certified Advisor.

