W5 Solutions AB: W5 Solutions secures SEK 57 million order from KNDS for CV90 simulators for the Swedish Armed Forces

Business area Power has received an order worth SEK 57 million from KNDS in Germany, a European leader in armoured vehicle technology, to support the Swedish Armed Forces' new CV90 simulators. The contract includes the design, development and production of simulator cabins, with deliveries planned between 2025 and 2028.

This significant order highlights W5's role as a key partner to KNDS, delivering a complex solution that perfectly aligns with W5's extensive simulator capabilities. The contract covers design, manufacturing and integrated logistics support (ILS) alongside comprehensive service and support to ensure effective delivery and future operation.



"It's a great honour to be selected for this important programme, that will enable the end-user to deploy soldiers more quickly and better prepared. We are fully committed to delivering these state-of-the-art, integrated and modular simulator cabins," says Evelina Hedskog, President and CEO of W5 Solutions.

About W5 Solutions

W5 Solutions' vision is to become the leading global provider of sustainable defence technology. The company develops and delivers cutting-edge solutions that strengthen both its own forces and those of its allies. Their solutions in Training, Power, and Integration are designed with a focus on sustainability and innovation, making them a reliable partner for defence and security agencies worldwide

Founded in 2018, with a heritage dating back to 1940, W5 Solutions is headquartered in Stockholm.

Learn more at www.w5solutions.com.

The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm. The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.

This information is information that W5 Solutions AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-06-27 13:45 CEST.

About KNDS

KNDS is a Franco-German defence group established in 2015 by the shareholders of KMW and Nexter, focusing on the land defence sector. KMW, founded in 1999, has evolved into the market leader for heavily armoured wheeled and tracked vehicles in Europe. Together, they operate production lines in France and Germany and maintain extensive industrial partnerships worldwide.

Their combined portfolio encompasses main battle tanks, armoured vehicles, artillery systems, as well as advanced customer services, training solutions, and protection systems, with over 50 nations relying on their innovative military land solutions.

For more information, please visit: www.knds.com

