Montag, 09.06.2025
Antimon-Trio in den USA: NevGold, Perpetua und UAMY läuten Boom der kritischen Rohstoffe ein
WKN: A3C9BZ | ISIN: SE0016786040
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.06.2025 10:45 Uhr
20 Leser
W5 Solutions AB: W5 Solutions Secures FMV-Order Worth SEK 48 Million, With Option for Additional SEK 35 million

W5 Solutions' business area Training receives an additional order from the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) for advanced live fire training systems to the Swedish Armed Forces. The new order, valued at SEK 48 million, will be delivered in 2025 and includes an option worth SEK 35 million for delivery in 2026. This is an addition of the previously communicated order worth SEK 20 million, announced on 16 May 2025.

This order strengthens the long-standing partnership between W5 Solutions, FMV, and the Swedish Armed Forces. By expanding the original scope, FMV continues to invest in scalable, high-performance training solutions that support everything from fundamental shooting exercises to complex tactical scenarios. The systems enable faster, safer, and more effective training, enhancing readiness and performance at all levels.

"This additional order confirms our strategic role as a trusted partner to FMV and the Swedish Armed Forces. We are proud to continue delivering innovative, high-quality training solutions that contribute to strengthening Sweden's defence capabilities," says Evelina Hedskog, President and CEO of W5 Solutions.

About W5 Solutions

W5 Solutions' vision is to become the leading global provider of sustainable defence technology. The company develops and delivers cutting-edge solutions that strengthen both its own forces and those of its allies. Their solutions in Training, Power, and Integration are designed with a focus on sustainability and innovation, making them a reliable partner for defence and security agencies worldwide

Founded in 2018, with a heritage dating back to 1940, W5 Solutions is headquartered in Stockholm.

Learn more at www.w5solutions.com.

The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm. The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.

About FMV

The Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) is a Swedish government agency that procures, develops and delivers equipment and services to the Swedish defence. FMV consists of seven business areas: Army Materiel, Navy Materiel, Aerospace Materiel, Logistics, Test and Evaluation, Marketing and Procurement.

For more information, please contact:

Evelina Hedskog, President and CEO
+46 (0) 70 959 76 67
evelina.hedskog@w5solutions.com

Cecilia Driving, CFO
+46 (0) 76 771 20 48
cecilia.driving@w5solutions.com

This information is information that W5 Solutions AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-06-09 10:45 CEST.

Image Attachments

Evelina Hedskog President and CEO
W5 Solutions Stationary Live Fire Training Systems

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
