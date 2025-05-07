Anzeige
Mittwoch, 07.05.2025
Warren Buffetts Vermächtnis: Kohle, Gold und der Aufstieg von…
WKN: 164682 | ISIN: GB0032273343 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BARINGS EMERGING EMEA OPPORTUNITIES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BARINGS EMERGING EMEA OPPORTUNITIES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
07.05.2025 18:18 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Portfolio Update

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 07

BARINGS EMERGING EMEA OPPORTUNITIES PLC (the "Company")

PORTFOLIO UPDATE

The Company announces that at close of business 30 April 2025 its ten largest investments were as follows:

% of Net Assets

Al Rajhi Bank

7.00%

Naspers

5.49%

Capitec

3.83%

Firstrand

3.64%

Saudi Telecom

3.55%

The Saudi National Bank

3.49%

Gold Fields

3.33%

National Bank of Kuwait

3.21%

Anglogold Ashanti

3.19%

Qatar National Bank

2.98%

The geographic breakdown at close of business 30 April 2025 was as follows:

Saudi Arabia

28.15%

South Africa

23.45%

United Arab Emirates

11.97%

Poland

9.70%

Greece

5.97%

Hungary

4.85%

Turkey

3.82%

Kuwait

3.63%

Qatar

3.49%

Czechia

1.33%

Russia

0.00%

Cash and other net assets

3.64%

TOTAL

100.00%

For any enquiries please contact:

Quill PR

+44 (0)20 7466 5050

Sarah Gibbons-Cook

About Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC

"Finding quality companies from Emerging Europe, the Middle East and Africa."

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC (the "Company") is a UK based investment trust that was launched on 18 December 2002 and is managed by Baring Fund Managers Limited.

In November 2020, the Company broadened its investment policy to focus on growth and income from quality companies in the Emerging Europe, Middle East and Africa ("EMEA") region. It also changed its name from Baring Emerging Europe PLC to Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC at the same time.

For more information, and to sign up for regular updates, please visit the Company's website: www.bemoplc.com

Legal Entity Identifier ("LEI"):213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69


