The Portuguese construction industry is expected to grow by 2.5% in 2025, supported by growth in the building permits and export activities, coupled with an investment in transport and energy projects.

According to the Instituto Nacional de Estatistica (INE), the total number of building permits issued in the country grew by 7.6% in 2024. Preceded by the total number of building permits issued in the country falling by an annual decline of 5% in 2023. According to the Bank of Portugal, foreign direct investment (FDI) transactions rose to EUR13.2 billion ($14.4 billion) in 2024, marking a growth of 18.9% compared to the EUR11.1 billion ($12.1 billion) recorded in 2023. However, the residential construction sector is anticipated to experience a slowdown in growth in the short term due to high construction costs and elevated housing prices, which are expected to exert downward pressure on the construction sector.

The construction industry's output is expected to register an annual average growth of 1.7% between 2026 and 2029, supported by government investments in transport and energy infrastructure projects, coupled with the government's Recovery and Resilience Plans (RRP). For instance, in December 2024, the country received the fifth payment of EUR2.9 billion ($3.2 billion) as a part of the European Union's EUR22.2 billion ($24.2 billion) Recovery and Resilience Plan (RRP) which was announced in October 2023 for the upgrade and development of transport and energy infrastructure projects in the country.

The funding will be used for expanding metro networks in Lisbon and Porto and a bus rapid transit line in Braga, for improving residential energy efficiency, for renewable hydrogen production capacities and the installation of 15,000 electric vehicle charging stations.

Scope

Historical (2020-2024) and forecast (2025-2029) valuations of the construction industry in Portugal, featuring details of key growth drivers

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance

3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile

4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants

6 Construction Market Data

7 Appendix

