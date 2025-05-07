PURCHASE (dpa-AFX) - PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) announced a strategic, multi-year agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), reinforcing its commitment to accelerating enterprise-wide digital transformation. By leveraging AWS's infrastructure and services, PepsiCo is driving faster AI innovation, transforming its supply chain and go-to-market strategies, and creating deeper, more personalized experiences with consumers.'A cloud-first approach has been essential to PepsiCo's ongoing digital transformation,' said Athina Kanioura, Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer at PepsiCo. 'This strategic collaboration will strengthen our mature cloud strategy and unlock new levels of agility, intelligence, and scalability across the company.''Consumer packaged goods companies need to continuously innovate to meet the evolving expectations of consumers,' said Matt Garman, CEO at AWS. 'With AWS, PepsiCo is applying AI and using cloud services across their organization to deliver more personalized consumer experiences, optimize supply chains, and build new operational capabilities. We're proud to support PepsiCo as they innovate to serve billions of consumers worldwide.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX