Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2025) - TMX Group today announced that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular for the 2025 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of TMX Group Limited. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual and Special Meeting on May 6, 2025 are set out below.
|Nominees
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Withheld
|% Withheld
|Luc Bertrand
|232,392,220
|96.33
|8,855,364
|3.67
|Stephanie Cuskley
|241,193,494
|99.98
|54,090
|0.02
|Nicolas Darveau-Garneau
|237,224,689
|98.33
|4,022,895
|1.67
|Martine Irman
|238,766,354
|98.97
|2,481,230
|1.03
|Moe Kermani
|240,213,006
|99.57
|1,034,578
|0.43
|William Linton
|225,505,544
|93.47
|15,742,040
|6.53
|John McKenzie
|239,172,722
|99.14
|2,074,862
|0.86
|Monique Mercier
|234,503,806
|97.20
|6,743,778
|2.80
|Michael Ptasznik
|239,966,374
|99.47
|1,281,210
|0.53
|Peter Rockandel
|240,221,472
|99.57
|1,026,112
|0.43
|Claude Tessier
|240,184,403
|99.56
|1,063,181
|0.44
|Ava Yaskiel
|237,413,549
|98.41
|3,834,035
|1.59
About TMX Group (TSX: X)
TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, TSX Trust, TMX Trayport, TMX Datalinx and TMX VettaFi, which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup.
