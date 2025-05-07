Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2025) - TMX Group today announced that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular for the 2025 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of TMX Group Limited. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual and Special Meeting on May 6, 2025 are set out below.

Nominees Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Luc Bertrand 232,392,220 96.33 8,855,364 3.67 Stephanie Cuskley 241,193,494 99.98 54,090 0.02 Nicolas Darveau-Garneau 237,224,689 98.33 4,022,895 1.67 Martine Irman 238,766,354 98.97 2,481,230 1.03 Moe Kermani 240,213,006 99.57 1,034,578 0.43 William Linton 225,505,544 93.47 15,742,040 6.53 John McKenzie 239,172,722 99.14 2,074,862 0.86 Monique Mercier 234,503,806 97.20 6,743,778 2.80 Michael Ptasznik 239,966,374 99.47 1,281,210 0.53 Peter Rockandel 240,221,472 99.57 1,026,112 0.43 Claude Tessier 240,184,403 99.56 1,063,181 0.44 Ava Yaskiel 237,413,549 98.41 3,834,035 1.59

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, TSX Trust, TMX Trayport, TMX Datalinx and TMX VettaFi, which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/251177

SOURCE: TMX Group Limited