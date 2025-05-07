Anzeige
Mittwoch, 07.05.2025
Warren Buffetts Vermächtnis: Kohle, Gold und der Aufstieg von…
WKN: 877243 | ISIN: US1263891053 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
07.05.25 | 18:30
16,150 US-Dollar
-3,47 % -0,580
07.05.2025 21:02 Uhr
CSP, Inc.: CSPi to Announce Fiscal Second Quarter Results on May 14, 2025



LOWELL, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2025 / CSPi (NASDAQ:CSPI), an award-winning provider of security and packet capture products, managed IT and professional services and technology solutions, announced that it will issue its fiscal 2025 second quarter financial results before the open of the market on Wednesday May 14, 2025.

CSPi President and Chief Executive Officer Victor Dellovo and Chief Financial Officer Gary W. Levine will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET that day to review the financial results and provide a business update. To listen to a live webcast of the call, the event link ishttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2912/52425. Individuals also may listen to the call via telephone, by dialing 973-528-0011 or 888-506-0062 and use the Participant Access Code: 300898 when greeted by the live operator. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately one year on the CSPi website.

About CSPi

CSPi (NASDAQ: CSPI) operates two divisions, each with unique expertise in designing and implementing technology solutions to help their customers use technology to success. The High Performance Product division, including ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions, originated from supporting initiatives for the Department of Defense and Western intelligence agencies related to network monitoring, data protection, and intelligence initiatives. This focused mindset now results in foolproof data protection, enterprise wide. Our ARIA Software Defined Security solutions set provides enhanced network security, as well as accelerating incident response capabilities, while our Myricom nVoy Series appliances provide automated breach identification and notification, enabled by the 10G dropless packet capture inherent in our Myricom intelligent adapters. CSPi's Technology Solutions division helps clients achieve their business goals and accelerate time to market through innovative IT solutions and professional services by partnering with best-in-class technology providers. For organizations that want the benefits of an IT department without the cost, we offer a robust catalog of Managed IT Services providing 24×365 proactive support. Our team of engineers have expertise across major industries supporting five key technology areas: Advanced Security; Communication and Collaboration; Data Center; Networking; and Wireless & Mobility.

CONTACT:

CSP Inc.
Gary Levine, 978-954-5040
Chief Financial Officer

SOURCE: CSP Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/cspi-to-announce-fiscal-second-quarter-results-on-may-14-2025-1025161

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
