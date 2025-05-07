Amdocs Management Limited: PLDT Goes Live with the Amdocs Customer Engagement Platform to Redefine Customer Experiences

The cloud-native, AI-enabled Amdocs platform, in collaboration with Microsoft, modernizes PLDT's customer service, enabling faster service rollouts, end-to-end case management, and real-time network-to-service integration

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2025 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced the successful go-live of the Amdocs Customer Engagement Platform for PLDT, Inc., the leading telecommunications and digital service provider in the Philippines. This milestone marks a significant leap in PLDT's digital transformation journey-modernizing end-to-end customer journeys and redefining next-generation customer experiences.

The successfully deployed customer service solution allows PLDT to streamline operations and improve case resolution efficiency while significantly reducing handling time, elevating customer experience and enhancing employee satisfaction. PLDT's agents are already benefiting from an intuitive system that delivers proactive and reactive customer notifications, AI-powered automation and Microsoft's collaboration tools like Microsoft 365 Copilot, Microsoft Dynamics 365, with network validation and real-time dashboards for actionable insights.

Built by Amdocs in collaboration with Microsoft, the telco-grade Customer Engagement Platform is a cloud-native, modular solution that unifies marketing, sales, commerce, and service journeys into a seamless, AI-powered experience for consumer and B2B customers. From launching new personalized services to integrating with PLDT's operating support systems (OSS) and centralizing service management across channels, the Customer Engagement Platform's customer service solution and case management capabilities provide PLDT with a next-gen AI-enabled, elevated experience.

The seamless integration with Amdocs' Intelligent Networking Suite (INS) -a unified, cloud-based OSS and network operations suite that brings together inventory, orchestration, and automation-ensures a seamless customer experience by connecting customer service needs directly to underlying network performance in an automated, end-to-end manner.

"In today's fast-evolving digital landscape, staying agile and innovative is non-negotiable. At PLDT, we're committed to harnessing innovation and using future-ready platforms to achieve operational efficiency and enable us to deliver the best experience to our customers," said John Y. Palanca, Senior Vice President for Sales and Development at PLDT. "Amdocs' Customer Engagement Platform helps us simplify case handling, boost automation, and enhance both customer satisfaction and employee productivity-laying the groundwork for us to deliver next-gen end-user experiences."

"PLDT's commitment to delivering leading-edge innovation aligns with its vision to build a seamless, future-ready digital foundation," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. "With our Customer Engagement Platform, we combine the AI, generative AI, cloud and deep telecom expertise from both Amdocs and Microsoft to deliver a robust, telco-grade solution. We're thrilled to support PLDT with our end-to-end platform that elevates customer experience management-driving higher agent productivity, operational efficiency, and significantly improved customer loyalty."

Supporting Resources

Learn more about Amdocs amAIz Suite

Keep up with Amdocs news by visiting the company's website

Follow us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $5.00 billion in fiscal 2024. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com

Amdocs' Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters and years. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general macroeconomic conditions, prevailing level of macroeconomic, business and operational uncertainty, including as a result of geopolitical events or other regional events or pandemics, changes to trade policies including tariffs and trade restrictions, as well as the current inflationary environment, and the effects of these conditions on the Company's customers' businesses and levels of business activity, including the effect of the current economic uncertainty and industry pressure on the spending decisions of the Company's customers. Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, security incidents, including breaches and cyberattacks to our systems and networks and those of our partners or customers, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, our ability to successfully and effectively implement artificial intelligence and Generative AI in the Company's offerings and operations, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, Amdocs specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024, filed on December 17, 2024, and our Form 6-K furnished for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 on February 18, 2025.

Media Contacts

Swati Sharma

Amdocs Public Relations

Email: swati.sharma4@amdocs.com

SOURCE: Amdocs Management Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/pldt-goes-live-with-the-amdocs-customer-engagement-platform-to-re-1024008