Amdocs Management Limited: CKH Innovations Opportunities Development Selects Amdocs MarketONE to Enhance its Telco Group's Digital Service Offerings

By addressing key challenges such as partner management, subscription fatigue, and customer retention, Amdocs MarketONE equips participating CK Hutchison telco companies to grow their digital ecosystem and capture new revenue streams, while delivering enhanced experiences to their customers

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2025 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that CKH Innovations Opportunities Development (CKH IOD) has selected Amdocs' MarketONE solution to extend its capabilities when partnering with digital subscription services. This collaboration will empower participating operating companies (OpCos), including prominent telecommunications providers like Wind Tre Italy and Three Ireland, to launch additional entertainment and digital services alongside their core connectivity offerings, providing a one-stop-shop direct electronic commerce platform for digital subscriptions that deliver seamless convenience and flexibility to end users.

By integrating Amdocs MarketONE, CKH IOD can deliver a super-aggregated digital subscription experience via a MarketONE storefront, that includes deep-linked entertainment, cloud, gaming, productivity tools, and 5G-powered services. This move will enable participating OpCos to cater to growing consumer demand for a streamlined way to manage multiple subscription services under one provider.

With the global digital subscription sector projected to grow significantly - from $311 billion in 2023 to $559 billion by 2026, according to Juniper Research - this alliance positions CKH IOD at the forefront of the telecom industry's shift towards digital transformation.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Amdocs to bring Three Ireland and Wind Tre customers a comprehensive, hassle-free subscription experience and a rich catalogue of services," said Francesco Zampini, Director of Devices and Digital Products and Services at CKH IOD. "This partnership will allow us to unlock additional value for our OpCos by effectively bundling and distributing a compelling portfolio of digital products and subscriptions in conjunction with our core connectivity offers. As consumer expectations evolve, we're committed to providing a truly convenient and engaging experience to our customers through a Group platform that simplifies subscription management and enables personalized dynamic propositions, contextual marketing, and multi-channel touchpoints."

"Removing friction for both partners and end users is key to the next wave of subscriber growth and retention," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. "Our MarketONE platform simplifies subscription processes end-to-end, from partner onboarding to end-user experiences, and will ensure CK Hutchison will be able to quickly scale third-party partnerships, while also delivering exceptional service and innovative offerings to their subscribers."

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $5.00 billion in fiscal 2024. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com

About CKH Innovations Opportunities Development

CKH Innovations Opportunities Development is the international development hub of CK Hutchison Group Telecom (CKHGT), which operates mobile networks in Italy, the UK, Sweden, Denmark, Austria, Ireland, Hong Kong, and Macau. CKHGT is also part of the wider CK Hutchison Group with mobile assets also in Indonesia, Vietnam and Sri Lanka. For more information, visit https://ckhiod.com

