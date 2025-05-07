WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Century Aluminum Co (CENX) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from last yearThe company's bottom line totaled $28.2 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $42.8 million, or $0.44 per share, last year.Excluding items, Century Aluminum Co reported adjusted earnings of $33.6 million or $0.36 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the period rose 0.5% to $633.9 million from $630.9 million last year.Century Aluminum Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $28.2 Mln. vs. $42.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.29 vs. $0.44 last year. -Revenue: $633.9 Mln vs. $630.9 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX