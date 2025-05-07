WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American States Water Co. (AWR) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $26.84 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $23.13 million, or $0.62 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.67 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 9.4% to $148.013 million from $135.251 million last year.American States Water Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $26.84 Mln. vs. $23.13 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.70 vs. $0.62 last year. -Revenue: $148.013 Mln vs. $135.251 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX