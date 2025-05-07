WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last yearThe company's earnings came in at $13.0 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $11.1 million, or $0.30 per share, last year.Excluding items, SandRidge Energy Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $14.5 million or $0.39 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the period rose 40.6% to $42.6 million from $30.3 million last year.SandRidge Energy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $13.0 Mln. vs. $11.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.35 vs. $0.30 last year. -Revenue: $42.6 Mln vs. $30.3 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX