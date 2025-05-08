WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) a provider of mobility solutions, Wednesday reported a net loss of $505 million for the first quarter of 2025, widening from a net loss of $114 million in the same period last year. The loss per share was $14.35, compared to $3.21 a year earlier.Revenues declined slightly to $2.43 billion from $2.55 billion, while total expenses surged to $3.11 billion from $2.69 billion. A sharp increase in vehicle depreciation and lease charges, which rose to $1.06 billion from $636 million, contributed significantly to the quarter's losses.CAR closed Wednesday's trading at $100.50 up $3.21 or 3.30 percent on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX