WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tetra Tech Inc (TTEK) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from last yearThe company's earnings came in at $5.4 million, or $0.02 per share. This compares with $76.4 million, or $0.28 per share, last year.Excluding items, Tetra Tech Inc reported adjusted earnings of $0.33 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the period rose 4.8% to $1.103 billion from $1.052 billion last year.Tetra Tech Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $5.4 Mln. vs. $76.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.02 vs. $0.28 last year. -Revenue: $1.103 Bln vs. $1.052 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX