DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (FLUT) Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $335 million or $1.57 per share, compared to net loss of $177 million or $1.10 per share in the same period last year.Excluding items, adjusted earnings were $1.59 per share for the period, compared to $1.05 per share last year.Revenues for the quarter were $3.665 billion, compared to $3.397 billion in the same period last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX