BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Siemens Energy AG (SMEGF.PK) reported that its net income attributable shareholders for the second quarter climbed to 433 million euros or 0.49 euros per share from 68 million euros or 0.08 euros per share in the same quarter last year.Siemens Energy's profit before special items amounted to 906 million euros, reflecting a margin of 9.1%. Special items were negative 291 million euros, primarily relating to the sale of the Indian wind business, compared to a positive 331 million euros in the second quarter of fiscal year 2024. Siemens Energy's profit came in at 615 million euros, an increase from 501 million euros in the second quarter of fiscal year 2024.Revenue for the second quarter increased to 9.962 billion euros from 8.278 billion euros last year. Quarterly revenue grew by 20.7% on a comparable basis.Siemens Energy now expects the Group to achieve comparable revenue growth, excluding currency translation and portfolio effects, in fiscal year 2025 within a range of 13% to 15%, an increase from the previous forecast of 8% to 10%.Annual profit margin before special items is anticipated to be between 4% and 6%, an improvement from the earlier projection of between 3% and 5%.Siemens Energy also forecasts an annual net income of up to 1 billion euros, excluding assumed positive special items following the demerger of the energy business from Siemens Limited, India, compared to the prior expectation of around break-even.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX