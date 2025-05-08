HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Aurubis Ag (AIAGY.PK) released a profit for its first half that increased from last yearThe company's bottom line totaled EUR419 million, or EUR9.59 per share. This compares with EUR140 million, or EUR3.21 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period rose 11.3% to EUR9.184 billion from EUR8.249 billion last year.Aurubis Ag earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: EUR419 Mln. vs. EUR140 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR9.59 vs. EUR3.21 last year. -Revenue: EUR9.184 Bln vs. EUR8.249 Bln last year.The Group said that an increase in its first-half revenue was supported by significantly higher copper and precious metal prices.For the first half, in a challenging market environment, Aurubis reported operating earnings before taxes, or EBT, of EUR 229 million, less than EUR 243 million recorded for the same period last year.Looking ahead, the company, said: 'The operating EBT forecast of between €300 million and €400 million has been confirmed for 2024/25. From the current perspective, we expect operating EBT approximately in the middle of the forecast range for fiscal year 2024/25.'For fiscal 2023-24, the Group had recorded operating EBT of EUR 413 million.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX