DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - German chemical and consumer goods major Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HENOY.PK, HENKY.PK) reported Thursday that its first-quarter group sales fell 5.2 percent to 5.24 billion euros from last year's 5.32 billion euros. Organic sales dropped 1.0 percent.The development was mainly due to the challenging geopolitical and macroeconomic environment, which has significantly increased since the start of the year.Organic sales growth in the Europe region dropped 2.0 percent in the first quarter. In the IMEA region, sales increased organically by 4.6 percent, while it fell 5.6 percent in North America.In Latin America, organic sales growth was 1.5 percent, and the Asia-Pacific region achieved organic sales growth of 3.6 percent.Adhesive Technologies' sales dropped 4.1 percent from last year to 2.72 billion euros, while organic sales growth was 1.1 percent with positive volume development despite challenging environment.Consumer Brands sales totaled 2.48 billion euros, a decrease of 4.6 percent versus the prior-year quarter. Organically, sales decreased by 3.5 percent.Looking ahead, for fiscal 2025, Henkel continues to expect organic sales growth of between 1.5 and 3.5 percent, and adjusted EBIT margin to be in the range of 14.0 to 15.5 percent.Adjusted earnings per preferred share is still expected to increase in the low to high single-digit percentage range at constant exchange rates.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX