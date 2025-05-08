NEUBIBERG (dpa-AFX) - Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY), a semiconductor manufacturer, Thursday reported profit from continuing operations before income taxes of 293 million euros for the second quarter, significantly lower than 487 million euros in the same quarter a year ago, mainly due to higher operating expenses as well as lower revenue.The company recorded other operating expenses of 160 million euros in the latest quarter compared with 58 million euros last year.Operating profit dropped to 318 million euros from 496 million euros in the prior year.Profit from continuing operations decreased to 226 million euros or 0.18 euros per share from 387 million euros or 0.30 euros per share a year ago.Excluding one-time items, adjusted profit from continuing operations was 447 million euros or 0.34 euros per share, down from 551 million euros or 0.42 euros per share last year.Revenue for the quarter fell 1% to 3.591 billion euros from 3.632 billion euros in the previous year.For the third quarter, Infineon sees revenue of about 3.7 billion euros, based on an assumed exchange rate of $1.125 to the euro.For the full year, the company expects revenue to slightly decline year-on-year. Infineon noted that this outlook includes a guesstimate of potential effects related to tariff disputes.'Given that order intake still shows no signs at all of slowing down, we can only guesstimate the effects of tariff disputes. We have therefore applied a haircut of 10 percent of expected revenue in the fourth quarter of the 2025 fiscal year. We are now anticipating a slight decline in revenue compared with the prior year,' said Jochen Hanebeck, CEO of Infineon.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX