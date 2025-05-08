Celonis, the global leader in Process Mining and Process Intelligence, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Process Mining Platforms for the third time. Celonis was placed in the Leaders' Quadrant, being positioned highest on the Ability to Execute axis and furthest on the Completeness of Vision axis once again.

"We are honored to be named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Process Mining Platforms for the third year in a row," said Alex Rinke, co-CEO and co-founder of Celonis. "We believe this recognition is a testament to our pioneering product innovation, our system-agnostic Process Intelligence platform, and our impressive global partner network. This recognition wouldn't have been possible without the dedication and commitment of our customers, partners and Celonauts. Looking ahead, what excites me most is the huge potential for Celonis to enable our customers to maximize the ROI from their AI investments."

"Celonis gives us a strategic roadmap for AI. With the visibility provided by process intelligence, we can focus our AI efforts where they'll have the greatest impact on the business," said Brian Dodson, Business Process Improvement Manager and Celonis Center of Excellence lead at Smurfit Westrock, a global leader in sustainable packaging. "For example, with an AI copilot powered by Celonis and built on contextualized, harmonized business data, we're optimizing inventory management, boosting efficiency, and delivering greater value to our operations teams worldwide."

The Celonis Process Intelligence Platform utilizes its Process Intelligence Graph (PI Graph) and object-centric process mining (OCPM) to create a digital twin of the business operations. It provides the essential process knowledge and business context AI needs to be effective for the enterprise, empowering faster, more-informed decisions and impactful actions. Celonis enables companies to maximize the ROI of AI by:

Identifying AI use cases with real business value

Developing agents and copilots with AgentC integrations and APIs

Using pre-built apps from partners powered by PI and AI

Intelligently orchestrating agents, end-to-end processes, alongside existing RPA bots or workflows

Monitoring the business improvements delivered by AI and automation deployments

Beyond the walls of a single company, Celonis extends process optimization across partner organizations through Celonis Networks, enabling shared process transparency and improvement across multi-enterprise processes like supply chains.

To learn more about the latest innovations from Celonis and how they enable companies to realize value from their AI investments read this article Celonis named a Leader on 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant. Process Intelligence Platform fuels AI success and innovation

The 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant on Process Mining Platforms is available here.

Find more information on Process Mining and the Celonis Process Intelligence Platform here.

About Celonis

Celonis makes processes work for people, companies and the planet. The Celonis Process Intelligence Platform uses industry-leading process mining and AI technology and augments it with business context to give customers a living digital twin of their business operation. It's system-agnostic and without bias, and provides everyone with a common language for understanding and improving businesses. Celonis enables its customers to continuously realize significant value across the top, bottom, and green line.

Celonis is headquartered in Munich, Germany, and New York City, USA, with more than 20 offices worldwide.

