LONDON (dpa-AFX) - InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) Thursday said its global RevPAR or Revenue per available room for the first quarter increased 3.3%.Americas RevPAR increased 3.5%; grew 5% in the EMEAA regions, while in Greater China, RevPAR declined 3.5%.'Looking ahead, while noting that some forward economic indicators have softened, our comparable on-the-books global revenue for Q2 continues to show growth on the same position a year ago. Our ability to capture demand across geographies and chain scales, as well as being heavily weighted to domestic stay occasions, are resilient strengths of our business. As a result, while still early, we remain on track to meet full year consensus profit expectations,' said Elie Maalouf, Chief Executive Officer.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX