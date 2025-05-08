LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Mondi plc (MNDI.L), a packaging and paper group, Thursday said its underlying EBITDA, or underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization for the first quarter was 290 million euros, higher than 214 million euros in the comparable quarter a last year.Underlying EBITDA included a forestry fair value gain of 2 million euros in the latest quarter, while last year, it had recorded a 32 million euros loss from the devaluation of the Egyptian pound'In the first quarter of the year we have seen stronger order books driven by increased demand for our sustainable packaging products. This has supported recent price increases which we expect to come through from the second quarter. Towards the end of the first quarter, global trade tensions heightened macroeconomic uncertainty. While the direct impact of announced tariffs on our operations is limited, we remain mindful of the potential second order impacts that could affect trade flows, consumer confidence and supply chains,' said Andrew King, Chief Executive Officer.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX