BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SOTDY) on Thursday posted a rise in first-quarter profit, helped by good performances in the Out of Home or OHH Media segment. Revenues came in 5 percent higher than last year.The German advertising and billboards company posted first quarter consolidated profit of 12.7 million euros, higher than last year's 6.0 million euros.Adjusted consolidated profit for the period was 16.2 million euros, compared to 12.5 million euros recorded in the year-ago quarter.During the three-month period, consolidated revenues rose 5 percent to 475.5 million euros from 453.4 million euros in the same quarter last year.Revenue of the OOH Media segment climbed 15 percent to 210.0 million euros from 182 million euros in the first quarter of 2024.The company's EBITDA for the first quarter was 114.9 million euros, higher than 103.8 million euros in the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA climbed 8 percent to 117.4 million euros from 108.4 million euros a year ago.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX