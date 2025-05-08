Ortivus AB: Interim Report for Ortivus AB (publ) for the period January - March 2025

"Our ambition is not only to deliver technology, but to be a strategic partner in the transformation of healthcare."

January - March 2025

Net sales decreased by 18% and amounted to SEK 18.1 million (22.1).

The gross margin increased to 42% (41%).

EBITDA amounted to SEK -1.1 million (-1.0).

Profit after tax was SEK -2.5 million (-2.2).

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.06 (-0.05).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -4.8 million (-6.4).



Significant events during and after the reporting period

During the quarter, an agreement was signed with a new customer, East Midlands Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EMAS). The agreement strengthens Ortivus' presence in the UK and concerns the delivery of a digital system for the management of controlled drugs. The agreement runs for a minimum of three years and is expected to generate just over SEK 3.6 million in revenue.

At the end of April, Ortivus hosted the annual international user forum in Birmingham. Attendance was higher than ever before, reflecting the growing interest in our initiatives within iOS, cloud-based solutions, cybersecurity, and more efficient data capture.

Ortivus AB has convened its Annual General Meeting for Thursday, 8 May 2025.

About Ortivus

Ortivus develops and commercialises MobiMed, e-health and medical technology solutions for a safer and more efficient healthcare. The company was founded in 1985 and is today a leading provider of mobile digital solutions for prehospital care, worldwide. Ortivus' innovations are based on in-depth expertise in cardiology as well as decades of development together with users and customers. The company's headquarters are located in Danderyd, Stockholm. The company has, since 1998, a wholly owned subsidiary based in the United Kingdom and since 2022, a wholly owned subsidiary based in Denmark.

MobiMed is a modular platform that connects and enable real-time information sharing throughout the prehospital care chain. It is currently used by over 12,000 paramedics in over 2,700 emergency vehicles. The platform, MobiMed, consists of several product modules that are completely integrated but can also be used stand-alone. MobiMed comprises four main solutions: MobiMed Monitor, that measures, monitors and shares patients' vital parameters and ECG in real-time, MobiMed ePR, - an electronic patient record for decision support, collection of patient data and clinical documentation, MobiMed enRoute, - a tool for navigation and case management, and MobiMed Life - a range of stand-alone defibrillators.

MobiMed saves vital seconds and enable healthcare professionals make the right decisions in critical situations. MobiMed also contributes to improved quality of care and saved resources.

Ortivus Class A and Class B shares are listed on the NASDAQ First North Growth Market.



