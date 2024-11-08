Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 08.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus" in diese Kupferaktie investierte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 903431 | ISIN: SE0000123085 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ORTIVUS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORTIVUS AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.11.2024 08:30 Uhr
23 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ortivus AB: Change process continues during third quarter

"During the year, we have made significant progress, which those of you who have followed our reports have surely seen. While we have streamlined our cost structure, we have placed great focus on completing new products that we see as having great potential for the coming years. We are confident that these innovations will meet strong demand in the market." - Excerpt from the CEO's statement.

July-September 2024
·Net sales increased by 17% and amounted to 19.4 (16.6) MSEK.
·The gross margin amounted to 47% (29%).
·EBITDA amounted to -0.2 (-8.6) MSEK.
·The result after tax amounted to -4.5 (-10.9) MSEK.
·The result after tax per share before and after dilution amounted to -0.10 (-0.25) SEK.

January-September 2024
·Net sales decreased by 9% and amounted to 59.2 (65.3) MSEK.
·The gross margin amounted to 40% (40%).
·EBITDA amounted to -9,2 (-10,7) MSEK.
·The result after tax amounted to -15,0 (-15,5) MSEK.
·The result after tax per share before and after dilution amounted to -0,34 (-0,35) SEK.

Significant events during and after the reporting period
·Ortivus extends its credit framework agreement with its main owner Ponderus Invest AB to 25 MSEK. After the reporting period, the credit line was extended until 31 December 2025.
·After the end of the reporting period, the Ortivus applies to Nasdaq for the company's shares to be listed on the First North Growth Market instead of, as now, on Nasdaq Stockholm. This is part of the activities the company carries out to reduce its cost base.


20242023202420232023
The group's key figures, tSEKJul-SepJul-SepJan-SepJan-SepJan-Dec
Net sales19,41216,57259,15165,27084,678
Gross margin47%29%40%40%37%
EBITDA-0,186-8,636-9,238-10,661-11,860
Operating result-3,073-11,041-12,933-15,219-17,612
Result after tax-4,530-10,905-15,015-15,467-18,245
Equity ratio (%)3.5%28.4%3.5%28.4%23,8%
Earnings per share, SEK-0,10-0,25-0,34-0,35-0,41
Equity per share, SEK0.050.460.050.46 0.80

Contacts

For further information, please contact

Gustaf Nordenhök, CEO

Telefon +46 8 446 45 00

About Ortivus

Ortivus develops and commercialises MobiMed, e-health and medical technology solutions for a safer and more efficient healthcare. The company was founded in 1985 and is today a leading provider of mobile digital solutions for prehospital care, worldwide. Ortivus' innovations are based on in-depth expertise in cardiology as well as decades of development together with users and customers. The company's headquarters are located in Danderyd, Stockholm. The company has, since 1998, a wholly owned subsidiary based in the United Kingdom and since 2022, a wholly owned subsidiary based in Denmark.

MobiMed is a modular platform that connects and enable real-time information sharing throughout the prehospital care chain. It is currently used by over 12,000 paramedics in over 2,700 emergency vehicles. The platform, MobiMed, consists of several product modules that are completely integrated but can also be used stand-alone. MobiMed comprises four main solutions: MobiMed Monitor, that measures, monitors and shares patients' vital parameters and ECG in real-time, MobiMed ePR, - an electronic patient record for decision support, collection of patient data and clinical documentation, MobiMed enRoute, - a tool for navigation and case management, and MobiMed Life - a range of stand-alone defibrillators.

MobiMed saves vital seconds and enable healthcare professionals make the right decisions in critical situations. MobiMed also contributes to improved quality of care and saved resources.

Ortivus Class A and Class B shares are listed on the NASDAQ Stockholm Small Cap list.

Read more about Ortivus at www.ortivus.com

This information is information that Ortivus is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2024-11-08 08:30 CET.

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.