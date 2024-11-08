Ortivus AB: Change process continues during third quarter

"During the year, we have made significant progress, which those of you who have followed our reports have surely seen. While we have streamlined our cost structure, we have placed great focus on completing new products that we see as having great potential for the coming years. We are confident that these innovations will meet strong demand in the market." - Excerpt from the CEO's statement.

July-September 2024

·Net sales increased by 17% and amounted to 19.4 (16.6) MSEK.

·The gross margin amounted to 47% (29%).

·EBITDA amounted to -0.2 (-8.6) MSEK.

·The result after tax amounted to -4.5 (-10.9) MSEK.

·The result after tax per share before and after dilution amounted to -0.10 (-0.25) SEK.



January-September 2024

·Net sales decreased by 9% and amounted to 59.2 (65.3) MSEK.

·The gross margin amounted to 40% (40%).

·EBITDA amounted to -9,2 (-10,7) MSEK.

·The result after tax amounted to -15,0 (-15,5) MSEK.

·The result after tax per share before and after dilution amounted to -0,34 (-0,35) SEK.



Significant events during and after the reporting period

·Ortivus extends its credit framework agreement with its main owner Ponderus Invest AB to 25 MSEK. After the reporting period, the credit line was extended until 31 December 2025.

·After the end of the reporting period, the Ortivus applies to Nasdaq for the company's shares to be listed on the First North Growth Market instead of, as now, on Nasdaq Stockholm. This is part of the activities the company carries out to reduce its cost base.



2024 2023 2024 2023 2023 The group's key figures, tSEK Jul-Sep Jul-Sep Jan-Sep Jan-Sep Jan-Dec Net sales 19,412 16,572 59,151 65,270 84,678 Gross margin 47% 29% 40% 40% 37% EBITDA -0,186 -8,636 -9,238 -10,661 -11,860 Operating result -3,073 -11,041 -12,933 -15,219 -17,612 Result after tax -4,530 -10,905 -15,015 -15,467 -18,245 Equity ratio (%) 3.5% 28.4% 3.5% 28.4% 23,8% Earnings per share, SEK -0,10 -0,25 -0,34 -0,35 -0,41 Equity per share, SEK 0.05 0.46 0.05 0.46 0.80

Contacts

Gustaf Nordenhök, CEO

Telefon +46 8 446 45 00

About Ortivus

Ortivus develops and commercialises MobiMed, e-health and medical technology solutions for a safer and more efficient healthcare. The company was founded in 1985 and is today a leading provider of mobile digital solutions for prehospital care, worldwide. Ortivus' innovations are based on in-depth expertise in cardiology as well as decades of development together with users and customers. The company's headquarters are located in Danderyd, Stockholm. The company has, since 1998, a wholly owned subsidiary based in the United Kingdom and since 2022, a wholly owned subsidiary based in Denmark.

MobiMed is a modular platform that connects and enable real-time information sharing throughout the prehospital care chain. It is currently used by over 12,000 paramedics in over 2,700 emergency vehicles. The platform, MobiMed, consists of several product modules that are completely integrated but can also be used stand-alone. MobiMed comprises four main solutions: MobiMed Monitor, that measures, monitors and shares patients' vital parameters and ECG in real-time, MobiMed ePR, - an electronic patient record for decision support, collection of patient data and clinical documentation, MobiMed enRoute, - a tool for navigation and case management, and MobiMed Life - a range of stand-alone defibrillators.

MobiMed saves vital seconds and enable healthcare professionals make the right decisions in critical situations. MobiMed also contributes to improved quality of care and saved resources.

Ortivus Class A and Class B shares are listed on the NASDAQ Stockholm Small Cap list.



Read more about Ortivus at www.ortivus.com

This information is information that Ortivus is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2024-11-08 08:30 CET.