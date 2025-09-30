Ortivus AB: Ortivus publishes information document regarding Rights Issue of shares

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, WITHIN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, BELARUS, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, RUSSIA, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA, SWITZERLAND, OR THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR WOULD REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR OTHER ACTIONS. PLEASE REFER TO THE SECTION "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" AT THE END OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

Ortivus Aktiebolag ("Ortivus" or the "Company") publishes an information document (the "Information Document") relating to the rights issue of shares of approximately 54 MSEK before deduction of issue costs (the "Rights Issue"), which was resolved by the extraordinary general meeting on 19 September 2025.

In connection with the Rights Issue, the Company has prepared the Information Document in accordance with article 1.4 db Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of Counsil of 14 June 2017 on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market, and repealing Directive 2003/71/EC (the "Prospectus Regulation"). The Information Document has been drafted in accordance with Annex IX of the Prospectus Regulation.

Today, Ortivus announces that the Information Document has been registered with the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Sw. Finansinspektionen) and made available on the Company's website, www.ortivus.com

Timetable for the Rights Issue

26 September 2025: Record date for the right to subscription rights.

1 October - 10 October 2025: Trading in subscription rights.

1 October - 15 October 2025: Subscription period.

1 October - week 45, 2025: Trading with Class B shares as BTA (paid subscribed shares), will continue until the Rights Issue is registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office, which is expected to be week 45, 2025.

17 October 2025: Planned announcement regarding the final outcome of the subscription of the Rights Issue.

Summary of the Rights Issue's conditions

Subscription price: SEK 1.22 per new Class B share. No commission is paid.

Volume of the Rights Issue: The Company will receive a maximum amount of approximately SEK 54 million by the Rights Issue before transaction costs, which is preliminarily estimated to be approximately SEK 1,8 million.

Preferential right to subscribe: A shareholder receives one (1) subscription right for each share (Class A share and Class B share) registered on the record date, 26 September 2025, to the shareholder. One (1) subscription right is entitled to subscribe with a preferential right to one (1) new Class B share in the Company.

Subscription and payment: Subscription of shares and payment shall take place during the subscription period in accordance with the Information Documentation.

Number of shares: The number of shares in the Company will increase with a maximum number of 44,307,468 Class B shares from a total of 44,307,468 shares (divided on 1,662,682 Class A shares and 42,644,786 Class B shares) to a total maximum of 88,614,936 shares (divided on 1,662,682 Class A shares and 86,952,254 Class B shares) if the Rights Issue is wholly subscribed.

Dilution: Existing shareholders who choose not to use their subscription rights to subscribe for new shares will be subject to a dilution effect corresponding to approximately a maximum of 50 percent of the capital, and approximately 43 percent of the votes, in the Company.

Subscription and underwriting commitments: The Company has received subscription and underwriting commitments amounting to approximately SEK 54 million (which equals 100 percent of the maximum amount of the Rights Issue). However, the commitments are not secured by bank guarantees, escrow funds, pledges, or similar arrangements. The guarantee commitment is conditional on required approval from the Swedish Inspectorate for Strategic Products (ISP) for Ponderus Invest to fulfill the acquisition of shares pursuant to the guarantee commitment.

Marketplace: Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Subscriptions rights: Subscription rights that are not exercised during the subscription period become invalid and lose their value. Subscription rights that are not intended to be used shall be sold at the latest on 10 October 2025 to not expire without value.

Issuer agent

Nordic Issuing acts as the issuer agent in connection with the Rights Issue.

Contacts

For further information, please contact

Johan Wewel, CFO

Phone +46 8 446 45 00

About Ortivus

Ortivus has extensive experience in mobile communication solutions and a unique understanding of clinical healthcare. We develop interactive and user-friendly solutions that support diagnostics, increase efficiency, and deliver long-term cost savings for healthcare providers. By integrating our solutions with electronic health records, dispatch systems, and national registries, we ensure fast and secure information management, a crucial factor in creating a more integrated care process.



Our solutions save valuable time for healthcare professionals, optimise resource use, and reduce the need for avoidable patient transports, resulting in more cost-effective and patient-centred care. With our combination of advanced technology and deep clinical expertise, we support our customers in meeting the healthcare challenges of today and tomorrow.

Ortivus Class A and Class B shares are listed on the NASDAQ First North Growth Market and the company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.



Read more about our solutions at www.ortivus.com