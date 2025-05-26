Ortivus AB: Ortivus receives two-year contract extension from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS)

Ortivus AB announces that the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) has formally exercised its contractual right to extend its current agreement with Ortivus by an additional two (2) years. The extension will be in effect until 20th November 2027.

NIAS is responsible for providing emergency medical services to a population of approximately 1.9 million people across Northern Ireland. Each year, NIAS handles over 220,000 emergency calls and operates a fleet of more than 300 front-line emergency vehicles, delivering critical care across the region.

Under the contract, Ortivus supplies MobiMed ePR, an advanced electronic patient record solution that supports prehospital clinicians with real-time documentation and decision support. MobiMed ePR is fully integrated with Northern Ireland's core systems, as well as the Epic® electronic medical record (EMR) system, ensuring seamless information flow between prehospital and hospital care. The system also integrates with the Corpuls® monitor/defibrillator, enabling automatic transfer of vital signs and cardiac data, helping to streamline workflows and reduce manual data entry.

Through these integrations, MobiMed boosts operational efficiency and enhances patient safety, supporting timely, informed clinical decisions during emergencies and contributing to higher quality of care.

"We are very pleased that the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service has chosen to extend their partnership with Ortivus. This continued collaboration is a strong testament to the trust they place in our solutions and the value that MobiMed brings to their operations. Together, we continue to enhance the efficiency of emergency medical services, and we look forward to supporting their important work over the coming years," says Elias Obaid, Global Sales Manager at Ortivus.

The original agreement, announced in November 2022 marked a significant milestone in Ortivus' international growth and its mission to digitise and improve emergency care delivery.

For further information, please contact:



Elias Obaid, Global Sales Manager

Ortivus AB

Phone: +46 (0)8 446 45 500

Email: elias.obaid@ortivus.com

About Ortivus

Ortivus has extensive experience in mobile communication solutions and a unique understanding of clinical healthcare. We develop interactive and user-friendly solutions that support diagnostics, increase efficiency, and deliver long-term cost savings for healthcare providers. By integrating our solutions with electronic health records, dispatch systems, and national registries, we ensure fast and secure information management, a crucial factor in creating a more integrated care process.



Our solutions save valuable time for healthcare professionals, optimise resource use, and reduce the need for avoidable patient transports, resulting in more cost-effective and patient-centred care. With our combination of advanced technology and deep clinical expertise, we support our customers in meeting the healthcare challenges of today and tomorrow.

Ortivus Class A and Class B shares are listed on the NASDAQ First North Growth Market and the company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.



Read more about our solutions at www.ortivus.com