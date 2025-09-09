Ortivus AB: Ortivus announces intended allocation of proceeds from the proposed rights issue following agreement with the main shareholder on a new credit facility

Ortivus announced in a press release on 26 August 2025 that the Board of Directors had resolved to propose to an upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting the implementation of a fully guaranteed rights issue of approximately SEK 54 million, with Ortivus' main shareholder, Ponderus Invest AB, as guarantor. On the same day, the Board also convened an Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on 19 September 2025 to resolve on the rights issue. The purpose of the rights issue is to strengthen the balance sheet and equity ratio, reduce financial costs, and provide the Company with additional working capital to support operations and product development.

Furthermore, Ortivus announced in a press release on 27 August 2025 that the credit facility provided by Ponderus Invest to the Company had been increased to SEK 57.5 million following an agreement with Ponderus Invest. As of 27 August 2025, a total of SEK 47.5 million had been drawn under the facility.

Ortivus has now reached an agreement with Ponderus Invest regarding a new credit facility of SEK 20 million, conditional upon the completion of the proposed rights issue. Under this agreement, Ortivus will allocate part of the rights issue proceeds to repay the loan from Ponderus Invest to the extent necessary for the remaining debt to fall within the new SEK 20 million credit facility. Based on current assessments, Ortivus estimates that of the total net proceeds of approximately SEK 52 million, after deduction of transaction costs, SEK 37 million will be used to amortise the loan from Ponderus Invest. The remaining proceeds are expected to be allocated to working capital (SEK 7 million), further product development (SEK 4 million), and market initiatives within the e-health segment (SEK 4 million).

Contacts

For further information, please contact

Gustaf Nordenhök, CEO

Telefon +46 8 446 45 00

About Ortivus

Ortivus has extensive experience in mobile communication solutions and a unique understanding of clinical healthcare. We develop interactive and user-friendly solutions that support diagnostics, increase efficiency, and deliver long-term cost savings for healthcare providers. By integrating our solutions with electronic health records, dispatch systems, and national registries, we ensure fast and secure information management, a crucial factor in creating a more integrated care process.



Our solutions save valuable time for healthcare professionals, optimise resource use, and reduce the need for avoidable patient transports, resulting in more cost-effective and patient-centred care. With our combination of advanced technology and deep clinical expertise, we support our customers in meeting the healthcare challenges of today and tomorrow.

Ortivus Class A and Class B shares are listed on the NASDAQ First North Growth Market and the company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.



Read more about our solutions at www.ortivus.com