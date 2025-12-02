Ortivus AB: Ortivus announces mandatory public offer from Ponderus Invest AB

On 14 November 2025, Ponderus Invest AB announced its intention to return no later than 3 December 2025 with information regarding a potential mandatory public offer to the shareholders of Ortivus AB ("Ortivus") in accordance with the Takeover Rules for certain trading platforms adopted by the Swedish Securities Council. Today, on 2 December 2025, Ponderus Invest AB submitted such a mandatory public offer to the shareholders of Ortivus (the "Offer"). Under the terms of the Offer, Ponderus Invest AB is offering 1,22 SEK per A share and per B share. The full Offer from Ponderus Invest AB is available at https://www.ponderusinvest.se.

The acceptance period for the Offer is expected to commence on or around 15 December 2025 and is expected to end on or around 12 January 2026.

The Board of Directors of Ortivus has appointed an independent bid committee, consisting of the board members Anna-Carin Strandberg, Ulf Järnberg, and Anna Klevby Dalgaard, to handle matters relating to the Offer. The board member Peter Edwall is considered to have a conflict of interest, as he indirectly owns approximately 97% of the shares in Ponderus Invest AB and is the sole board member of Ponderus Invest AB. Peter Edwall has therefore not participated, and will not participate, in the Board's handling of matters concerning the Offer.

The independent bid committee will evaluate the Offer and obtain an independent fairness opinion. The committee will present its view on the Offer in accordance with applicable regulations well in advance of the expiry of the acceptance period.

For more information from Ortivus view https://ortivus.com/investors/mandatory-public-offer-2025/

Contacts

For further information, please contact

Gustaf Nordenhök, CEO

Phone +46 8 446 45 00

About Ortivus

Ortivus has extensive experience in mobile communication solutions and a unique understanding of clinical healthcare. We develop interactive and user-friendly solutions that support diagnostics, increase efficiency, and deliver long-term cost savings for healthcare providers. By integrating our solutions with electronic health records, dispatch systems, and national registries, we ensure fast and secure information management, a crucial factor in creating a more integrated care process.



Our solutions save valuable time for healthcare professionals, optimise resource use, and reduce the need for avoidable patient transports, resulting in more cost-effective and patient-centred care. With our combination of advanced technology and deep clinical expertise, we support our customers in meeting the healthcare challenges of today and tomorrow.

Ortivus Class A and Class B shares are listed on the NASDAQ First North Growth Market and the company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.



Read more about our solutions at www.ortivus.com