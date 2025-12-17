Ortivus AB: Ortivus welcomes Minni Raij as new CFO

Ortivus is pleased to announce the appointment of Minni Raij as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at Ortivus. Minni brings more than two decades of experience in finance and management. Minni will play a central role in Ortivus' continued growth journey.

"We are thrilled to have Minni joining the Ortivus management team," says Gustaf Nordenhök, Ortivus' CEO. "Minni's extensive experience in finance and strategic business development will help Ortivus to become an even stronger partner for our clients and stakeholders."



Minni Raij has a strong track record in business development with a focus on profitable growth, and in designing and implementing business planning, governance, as well as ensuring robust financial and operational processes.



Her experience spans both service-oriented and manufacturing companies, operating in national and international environments, including startups, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mature organisations. She has expertise in corporate governance, process optimisation, and organisational development, ensuring that financial and operational strategies align with broader business objectives.



Most recently, Minni served as Manager Operations at Tech Mahindra Sweden AB, where she oversaw service delivery to customers. She has also worked as a senior advisor at Ekan Management, providing strategic guidance and operational governance support.



"I am looking forward to getting to know the team at Ortivus and understanding the organisation's development potential so that I can provide the right support for the company's growth and profitability. With an already impressive customer base of MobiMed's efficient solutions, it presents an exciting journey into growth and new markets, and I am excited to be involved." says Minni Raij.

Minni will join Ortivus as CFO on February 16, 2026.

Contacts

For further information, please contact

Gustaf Nordenhök, CEO

Phone +46 8 446 45 00

About Ortivus

Ortivus has extensive experience in mobile communication solutions and a unique understanding of clinical healthcare. We develop interactive and user-friendly solutions that support diagnostics, increase efficiency, and deliver long-term cost savings for healthcare providers. By integrating our solutions with electronic health records, dispatch systems, and national registries, we ensure fast and secure information management, a crucial factor in creating a more integrated care process.



Our solutions save valuable time for healthcare professionals, optimise resource use, and reduce the need for avoidable patient transports, resulting in more cost-effective and patient-centred care. With our combination of advanced technology and deep clinical expertise, we support our customers in meeting the healthcare challenges of today and tomorrow.

Ortivus Class A and Class B shares are listed on the NASDAQ First North Growth Market and the company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.



Read more about our solutions at www.ortivus.com

This information is information that Ortivus is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-12-17 08:30 CET.