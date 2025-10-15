Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.10.2025
Milliardär-gestützt: Eine 10-Bagger-Goldaktie, die gerade erst durchstartet!
WKN: 903431 | ISIN: SE0000123085 | Ticker-Symbol:
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.10.2025 08:35 Uhr
Ortivus AB: Ortivus announces that CFO Johan Wewel has decided to leave his position

Ortivus announces today that the company's CFO, Johan Wewel, has decided to leave his position to take up a role outside the Group. Johan Wewel will remain in his current position until 7 January 2026 to ensure an orderly handover.

The recruitment process to appoint a new CFO has begun, and the company will inform the market once a successor has been appointed.

Contacts

For further information, please contact

Gustaf Nordenhök, CEO

Phone +46 8 446 45 00

About Ortivus

Ortivus has extensive experience in mobile communication solutions and a unique understanding of clinical healthcare. We develop interactive and user-friendly solutions that support diagnostics, increase efficiency, and deliver long-term cost savings for healthcare providers. By integrating our solutions with electronic health records, dispatch systems, and national registries, we ensure fast and secure information management, a crucial factor in creating a more integrated care process.

Our solutions save valuable time for healthcare professionals, optimise resource use, and reduce the need for avoidable patient transports, resulting in more cost-effective and patient-centred care. With our combination of advanced technology and deep clinical expertise, we support our customers in meeting the healthcare challenges of today and tomorrow.

Ortivus Class A and Class B shares are listed on the NASDAQ First North Growth Market and the company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.

Read more about our solutions at www.ortivus.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
