Ortivus AB: Ortivus announces that CFO Johan Wewel has decided to leave his position

Ortivus announces today that the company's CFO, Johan Wewel, has decided to leave his position to take up a role outside the Group. Johan Wewel will remain in his current position until 7 January 2026 to ensure an orderly handover.

The recruitment process to appoint a new CFO has begun, and the company will inform the market once a successor has been appointed.

Contacts

For further information, please contact

Gustaf Nordenhök, CEO

Phone +46 8 446 45 00

