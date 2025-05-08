DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Accenture (ACN) has agreed to acquire Yumemi, a provider of digital services and products based in Japan. Terms of the transaction have not been disclosed. Yumemi's team of approximately 400 professionals in Japan will join Accenture Song, Accenture's tech-powered creative group. Completion of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions.Atsushi Egawa, CEO, Accenture, Japan, and co-CEO, Asia-Pacific, said: 'By integrating Yumemi's advanced capabilities, we will bolster our ability to help clients address critical business challenges by anticipating their needs and supporting the development of innovative new digital products.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX