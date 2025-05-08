Autohome Inc. Announces Unaudited First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

BEIJING, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM; HKEX: 2518) ("Autohome" or the "Company"), the leading online destination for automobile consumers in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

First Quarter 2025 Highlights [1]

Net revenues in the first quarter of 2025 were RMB1,453.8 million (US$200.3 million), compared to RMB1,609.1 million in the corresponding period of 2024.

in the first quarter of 2025 were RMB1,453.8 million (US$200.3 million), compared to RMB1,609.1 million in the corresponding period of 2024. Net income attributable to Autohome in the first quarter of 2025 was RMB356.6 million (US$49.1 million), compared to RMB394.5 million in the corresponding period of 2024, while net income attributable to ordinary shareholders in the first quarter of 2025 was RMB340.5 million (US$46.9 million), compared to RMB379.8 million in the corresponding period of 2024.

in the first quarter of 2025 was RMB356.6 million (US$49.1 million), compared to RMB394.5 million in the corresponding period of 2024, while in the first quarter of 2025 was RMB340.5 million (US$46.9 million), compared to RMB379.8 million in the corresponding period of 2024. Adjusted net income attributable to Autohome (Non-GAAP) [2] in the first quarter of 2025 was RMB420.8 million (US$58.0 million), compared to RMB493.9 million in the corresponding period of 2024.

in the first quarter of 2025 was RMB420.8 million (US$58.0 million), compared to RMB493.9 million in the corresponding period of 2024. Share repurchase: As of May 2, 2025, the Company had repurchased 4,781,999 American depositary shares ("ADSs") for a total cost of approximately US$128.0 million.

Mr. Song Yang, Chief Executive Officer of Autohome, stated, "In the first quarter, we made significant progress in strengthening our business foundation and driving the execution of our innovation initiatives. We effectively deployed AI technology across various business areas, most notably with the launch of the upgraded Autohome App in late March, featuring an AI smart assistant powered by DeepSeek and our proprietary big data resources. These features significantly enhance the user question-and-answer experience and improve user decision-making efficiency across the automotive vertical."

"Our new retail network continues to steadily expand, with nearly 200 Autohome Space and satellite franchised stores now in operation. These stores offer local partners cutting-edge technological capabilities, premium offline resources, and robust ecosystem support. Looking forward, we will further enhance user value and capitalize on new growth opportunities, building a seamless online-to-offline ecosystem for services and deliver a more comprehensive and convenient one-stop solution for consumers and business partners alike."

Mr. Craig Yan Zeng, Chief Financial Officer of Autohome, added, "We delivered another solid quarter of operational and financial results. Our user base continues to expand, with March 2025 average mobile daily active users increasing by 10.8% year-over-year to 76.92 million, according to QuestMobile, primarily driven by category expansion and our ongoing investments in premium content. Revenue growth in our new energy vehicle business also outperformed the broader industry, supported by our robust new retail initiatives. We look forward to collaborating with our new partner and propelling Autohome into the next phase of growth."

Unaudited First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Net Revenues

Net revenues were RMB1,453.8 million (US$200.3 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared to RMB1,609.1 million in the corresponding period of 2024.

Media services revenues were RMB242.2 million (US$33.4 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared to RMB327.4 million in the corresponding period of 2024, primarily due to reduced advertising spending by internal combustion engine ("ICE") automakers amid shrinking sales volumes in the ICE segment.

revenues were RMB242.2 million (US$33.4 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared to RMB327.4 million in the corresponding period of 2024, primarily due to reduced advertising spending by internal combustion engine ("ICE") automakers amid shrinking sales volumes in the ICE segment. Leads generation services revenues were RMB645.1 million (US$88.9 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared to RMB726.4 million in the corresponding period of 2024.

revenues were RMB645.1 million (US$88.9 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared to RMB726.4 million in the corresponding period of 2024. Online marketplace and others revenues were RMB566.5 million (US$78.1 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared to RMB555.2 million in the corresponding period of 2024.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues was RMB315.5 million (US$43.5 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared to RMB300.9 million in the corresponding period of 2024. Share-based compensation expenses included in cost of revenues in the first quarter of 2025 were RMB2.4 million (US$0.3 million), compared to RMB0.9 million in the corresponding period of 2024.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses were RMB948.8 million (US$130.7 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared to RMB1,126.9 million in the corresponding period of 2024.

Sales and marketing expenses were RMB543.6 million (US$74.9 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared to RMB641.3 million in the corresponding period of 2024, primarily due to a decrease in marketing and promotional expenses. Share-based compensation expenses included in sales and marketing expenses in the first quarter of 2025 were RMB12.3 million (US$1.7 million), compared to RMB12.8 million in the corresponding period of 2024.

expenses were RMB543.6 million (US$74.9 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared to RMB641.3 million in the corresponding period of 2024, primarily due to a decrease in marketing and promotional expenses. Share-based compensation expenses included in sales and marketing expenses in the first quarter of 2025 were RMB12.3 million (US$1.7 million), compared to RMB12.8 million in the corresponding period of 2024. General and administrative expenses were RMB131.0 million (US$18.1 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared to RMB149.5 million in the corresponding period of 2024. Share-based compensation expenses included in general and administrative expenses in the first quarter of 2025 were RMB11.2 million (US$1.5 million), compared to RMB12.0 million in the corresponding period of 2024.

expenses were RMB131.0 million (US$18.1 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared to RMB149.5 million in the corresponding period of 2024. Share-based compensation expenses included in general and administrative expenses in the first quarter of 2025 were RMB11.2 million (US$1.5 million), compared to RMB12.0 million in the corresponding period of 2024. Product development expenses were RMB274.1 million (US$37.8 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared to RMB336.1 million in the corresponding period of 2024, primarily due to a decrease in personnel-related expenses. Share-based compensation expenses included in product development expenses in the first quarter of 2025 were RMB19.6 million (US$2.7 million), compared to RMB22.6 million in the corresponding period of 2024.

Operating Profit

Operating profit was RMB233.4 million (US$32.2 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared to RMB276.1 million in the corresponding period of 2024.

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense was RMB56.3 million (US$7.8 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared to an income tax expense of RMB68.4 million in the corresponding period of 2024.

Net Income attributable to Autohome

Net income attributable to Autohome was RMB356.6 million (US$49.1 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared to RMB394.5 million in the corresponding period of 2024.

Net Income attributable to Ordinary Shareholders and Earnings per Share/ADS

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB340.5 million (US$46.9 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared to RMB379.8 million in the corresponding period of 2024. Basic and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") were RMB0.72 (US$0.10) and RMB0.71 (US$0.10), respectively, in the first quarter of 2025, compared to basic and diluted EPS of RMB0.78 and RMB0.78, respectively, in the corresponding period of 2024. Basic and diluted earnings per ADS were RMB2.86 (US$0.39) and RMB2.85 (US$0.39), respectively, in the first quarter of 2025, compared to basic and diluted earnings per ADS of RMB3.14 and RMB3.13, respectively, in the corresponding period of 2024.

Adjusted Net Income attributable to Autohome (Non-GAAP) and Non-GAAP EPS/ADS

Adjusted net income attributable to Autohome (Non-GAAP) was RMB420.8 million (US$58.0 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared to RMB493.9 million in the corresponding period of 2024. Non-GAAP basic and diluted EPS were RMB0.88 (US$0.12) and RMB0.88 (US$0.12), respectively, in the first quarter of 2025, compared to non-GAAP basic and diluted EPS of RMB1.02 and RMB1.02, respectively, in the corresponding period of 2024. Non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per ADS were RMB3.54 (US$0.49) and RMB3.52 (US$0.49), respectively, in the first quarter of 2025, compared to non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per ADS of RMB4.08 and RMB4.07, respectively, in the corresponding period of 2024.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of March 31, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of RMB21.93 billion (US$3.02 billion). Net cash provided by operating activities in the first quarter of 2025 was RMB134.7 million (US$18.6 million).

Employees

The Company had 4,345 employees as of March 31, 2025, including 1,299 employees from TTP Car, Inc.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM; HKEX: 2518) is the leading online destination for automobile consumers in China. Its mission is to relentlessly reduce auto industry decision-making and transaction costs driven by advanced technology. Autohome provides occupationally generated content, professionally generated content, user-generated content, and AI-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library, and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle. The ability to reach a large and engaged user base of automobile consumers has made Autohome a preferred platform for automakers and dealers to conduct their advertising campaigns. Further, the Company's dealer subscription and advertising services allow dealers to market their inventory and services through Autohome's platform, extending the reach of their physical showrooms to potentially millions of internet users in China and generating sales leads for them. The Company offers sales leads, data analysis, and marketing services to assist automakers and dealers with improving their efficiency and facilitating transactions. Further, through its websites and mobile applications, it also provides other value-added services, including auto financing, auto insurance, used car transactions, and aftermarket services. For further information, please visit https://www.autohome.com.cn/.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement net income presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we use Adjusted Net Income attributable to Autohome, Non-GAAP basic and diluted EPS and earnings per ADS, Adjusted net margin and Adjusted EBITDA as non-GAAP financial measures. We define Adjusted Net Income attributable to Autohome as net income attributable to Autohome excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisition, and loss/(gain) pickup of equity method investments, with all the reconciliation items adjusted for related income tax effects. We define non-GAAP basic and diluted EPS as Adjusted Net Income attributable to Autohome divided by the basic and diluted weighted average number of ordinary shares. We define non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per ADS as Adjusted Net Income attributable to Autohome divided by the basic and diluted weighted average number of ADSs. We define Adjusted net margin as Adjusted Net Income attributable to Autohome divided by total net revenues. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income attributable to Autohome before income tax expense, depreciation expenses of property and equipment, amortization expenses of intangible assets and share-based compensation expenses. We present these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by our management to evaluate our operating performance, in addition to net income prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are important to help investors understand our operating and financial performance, compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and assess our core operating results, as they exclude certain non-cash charges or items that are non-operating in nature. The use of the above non-GAAP financial measures has certain limitations as they excluded certain items that have been and will continue to be incurred in the future, but such items should be considered in the overall evaluation of our results. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of non-GAAP and GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

AUTOHOME INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS DATA (Amount in thousands, except per share / per ADS data)

For three months ended March 31,



2024

2025



RMB

RMB

US$

Net revenues:











Media services 327,431

242,179

33,373

Leads generation services 726,423

645,143

88,903

Online marketplace and others 555,211

566,496

78,065

Total net revenues 1,609,065

1,453,818

200,341

Cost of revenues (300,892)

(315,520)

(43,480)

Gross profit 1,308,173

1,138,298

156,861















Operating expenses:











Sales and marketing expenses (641,276)

(543,639)

(74,915)

General and administrative expenses (149,545)

(131,023)

(18,055)

Product development expenses (336,067)

(274,141)

(37,778)

Total operating expenses (1,126,888)

(948,803)

(130,748)

Other operating income, net 94,793

43,860

6,044

Operating profit 276,078

233,355

32,157

Interest and investment income, net 219,974

177,071

24,401

Share of results of equity method investments (49,133)

(11,636)

(1,603)

Income before income taxes 446,919

398,790

54,955

Income tax expense (68,401)

(56,329)

(7,762)

Net income 378,518

342,461

47,193

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 15,981

14,174

1,953

Net income attributable to Autohome 394,499

356,635

49,146

Accretion of mezzanine equity (41,671)

(45,654)

(6,291)

Accretion attributable to noncontrolling interests 26,948

29,469

4,061

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders 379,776

340,450

46,916















Earnings per share attributable to ordinary

shareholders











Basic 0.78

0.72

0.10

Diluted 0.78

0.71

0.10

Earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders

(one ADS equals for four ordinary shares)











Basic 3.14

2.86

0.39

Diluted 3.13

2.85

0.39















Weighted average shares used to compute earnings per share attributable to

ordinary shareholders:

























Basic 484,278,900

475,483,227

475,483,227

Diluted 485,253,760

478,030,619

478,030,619





























AUTOHOME INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP AND GAAP RESULTS (Amount in thousands, except per share / per ADS data)



For three months ended March 31,





2024

2025





RMB

RMB

US$



Net income attributable to Autohome 394,499

356,635

49,146



Plus: income tax expense 69,742

57,669

7,947



Plus: depreciation of property and equipment 33,534

27,370

3,772



Plus: amortization of intangible assets 9,650

9,621

1,326



EBITDA 507,425

451,295

62,191



Plus: share-based compensation

expenses 48,307

45,490

6,269



Adjusted EBITDA 555,732

496,785

68,460



















Net income attributable to Autohome 394,499

356,635

49,146



Plus: amortization of intangible assets resulting from business

acquisition 9,583

9,583

1,321



Plus: share-based compensation expenses 48,307

45,490

6,269



Plus: Loss on equity method investments, net 49,133

11,636

1,603



Plus: tax effects of the adjustments (7,594)

(2,574)

(355)



Adjusted net income attributable to Autohome 493,928

420,770

57,984



















Net income attributable to Autohome 394,499

356,635

49,146



Net margin 24.5 %

24.5 %

24.5 %



Adjusted net income attributable to Autohome 493,928

420,770

57,984



Adjusted net margin 30.7 %

28.9 %

28.9 %



















Non-GAAP earnings per share













Basic 1.02

0.88

0.12



Diluted 1.02

0.88

0.12



Non-GAAP earnings per ADS (one ADS equals for four

ordinary shares)













Basic 4.08

3.54

0.49



Diluted 4.07

3.52

0.49



















Weighted average shares used to compute non-GAAP

earnings per share:













Basic 484,278,900

475,483,227

475,483,227



Diluted 485,253,760

478,030,619

478,030,619





AUTOHOME INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Amount in thousands, except as noted)



As of December 31,

As of March 31,

2024

2025

RMB

RMB

US$ ASSETS









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents 1,693,597

2,157,997

297,380 Restricted cash 88,515

106,086

14,619 Short-term investments 21,621,992

19,773,374

2,724,844 Accounts receivable, net 1,358,849

1,579,851

217,709 Amounts due from related parties, current 63,957

65,855

9,075 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 336,941

308,481

42,510 Total current assets 25,163,851

23,991,644

3,306,137 Non-current assets









Restricted cash, non-current 5,000

5,000

689 Property and equipment, net 204,049

186,432

25,691 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 4,069,637

4,051,081

558,254 Long-term investments 339,247

327,611

45,146 Deferred tax assets 308,246

308,246

42,477 Amounts due from related parties, non-current 3,521

5,419

747 Other non-current assets 128,074

136,141

18,761 Total non-current assets 5,057,774

5,019,930

691,765 Total assets 30,221,625

29,011,574

3,997,902











LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









Current liabilities









Accrued expenses and other payables 2,931,869

2,233,599

307,799 Advance from customers 106,276

104,550

14,407 Deferred revenue 276,894

690,524

95,157 Income tax payable 185,976

177,422

24,449 Amounts due to related parties 38,250

50,470

6,955 Dividends payable 990,529

-

- Total current liabilities 4,529,794

3,256,565

448,767 Non-current liabilities









Other liabilities 23,103

35,102

4,837 Deferred tax liabilities 468,078

465,300

64,120 Total non-current liabilities 491,181

500,402

68,957 Total liabilities 5,020,975

3,756,967

517,724











MEZZANINE EQUITY









Convertible redeemable noncontrolling interests 1,931,529

1,977,183

272,463











EQUITY









Total Autohome shareholders' equity 23,951,737

24,003,691

3,307,797 Noncontrolling interests (682,616)

(726,267)

(100,082) Total equity 23,269,121

23,277,424

3,207,715 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and equity 30,221,625

29,011,574

3,997,902

[1] The reporting currency of the Company is Renminbi ("RMB"). For readers' convenience, certain amounts throughout the release are presented in US dollars ("US$"). Unless otherwise noted, all conversions from RMB to US$ are translated at the noon buying rate of US$1.00 to RMB7.2567 on March 31, 2025 in the City of New York for cable transfers of RMB as certified for customs purposes by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted into US$ at such rate. [2] For more information on this and other non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section captioned "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the tables captioned "Unaudited Reconciliations of Non-GAAP and GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this release.

