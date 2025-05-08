Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2025) - Therma Bright Inc. (TSXV: THRM) (OTCQB: TBRIF) (FSE: JNX) ("Therma" or the "Company"), a developer and investment partner specializing in advanced diagnostic and medical device technologies, is pleased to provide an update on the significant progress achieved at InStatin over the past few months, focused on the development of inhaled statin therapies for respiratory conditions.

A key development at InStatin is the appointment of Professor Sir Peter Barnes as a strategic advisor. Sir Peter is a globally recognized respiratory clinician and innovative scientist renowned in the fields of asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). His extensive expertise and enthusiasm for inhaled statins align strongly with Therma Bright's vision for InStatin.

On the preclinical front, InStatin has successfully completed a rodent pharmacokinetic (PK) study to determine the duration of lung exposure with one of its selected statins. Furthermore, Dr. Amir Zeki has been awarded a significant grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to conduct a crucial statin efficacy study in monkeys utilizing a well-established ozone sensitization model. The study will provide critical data on the therapeutic potential of InStatin's technology in a relevant preclinical model.

The well-established safety profile of statins and InStatin's initial focus on mild to moderate asthma is a strategic entry point, suggesting that regulatory approval in asthma may be a more expeditious pathway compared to the larger COPD market.

In parallel with its preclinical advancements, InStatin is actively strengthening its formulation and intellectual property (IP) position. The Company has engaged Mike Rafa of Rafa Patent Consulting, LLC, an experienced IP attorney, to support its IP development efforts.

Therma Bright is highly encouraged by the progress at InStatin, the invaluable addition of Professor Sir Peter Barnes as a strategic advisor, and the advancements in preclinical studies and IP development. InStatin remains committed to advancing towards clinical trials and realizing its potential to address significant unmet needs in the treatment of respiratory diseases.

